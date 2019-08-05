Edo assembly: NASS resolution mockery of state sovereignty – Odigie-Oyegun

ADVERTISEMENT

A former National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has said that the resolution of the National Assembly on a sitting governor makes a mockery of the state’s sovereignty as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.

The National Assembly last week gave a one-week ultimatum to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to issue a fresh proclamation to the clerk of the house for the inauguration of the state assembly, failure of which the National Assembly would take over the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oyegun warned those he described as “detractors” not to destabilise good governance in Edo State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said this at the weekend in Benin while speaking with journalists in preparation to his 80th birthday anniversary celebration.

“What is happening is a mystery to me, and for funny reasons, we have been unable to get the story behind the story. All I know is that we have a government and the voice of the people says Obaseki deserves all the support that he can get,” he said.

According to him, if anyone wanted to destabilise the state by removing Obaseki, that person was wrong, noting that the governor was delivering good governance to the people and should be supported.

He explained that the issue in contention was before a competent court and that the nation had a constitution that bonded everybody, wondering why the National Assembly or anybody would issue instructions to a sovereign governor.

“I am shocked and amazed, but I believe that in the coming weeks and months, the law will prevail. I call on all parties in the dispute to be law-biding and allow the nation’s constitution prevail irrespective of the interests of some powerful persons in the corridors of power,” he said.

Oyegun said as a former governor and National Chairman of APC, he never interfered in the affairs and running of Edo State.

“I have never interfered in the running of the state, but strangely, same is not the case, and it is sad as people fail to realise we have two sovereignties: that of the president which reflects the nation and also the governors that reflect the states. Anyone that fights the governor undermines the sovereignty of the people of the state,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App