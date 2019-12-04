Edo Assembly declares 12 members-elect seats vacant

ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo State House of Assembly has declared vacant the seats of 12 lawmakers who failed to present themselves to the speaker of the House for inauguration into the 7th Assembly.

The House also declared vacant the seats of Uyi Ekhosuehi and Henry Okaka representing Oredo East and Owan East respectively, who didn’t meet mandatory sitting requirement.

The two members had not turned up for plenary after the inauguration of the house on June 17.

The Speaker, Francis Okiye, while declaring the seats vacant during plenary on Wednesday said that the 12 members-elect defiantly refused to come and process the necessary documentation as part of the condition for their inauguration.

“Twelve out of the 24 members-elect who completed their screening and documentation process were inaugurated on June 17, but two of them have refused to discharge their legislative duties.They have refused to represent their constituents in the House invariably denying their constituents effective representation.”

He said the house is declaring the seats of the 12 members-elect vacant in accordance with section 109 subsection 1F of the constitution.

The 12 members-elect are Vincent Uwadiae Ovia North-East 2 constituency, Ugiagbe Dumez Ovia North-East 1, Washington Osifo Uhunmwode, Michael Ohio-Ezomo Owan West constuencies, Victor Edoror Esan Central, Kingsley Ugabi Etsako East.

Others are Chris Okaeben Oredo West constituency, Sunday Aghedo Ovia South-West, , Crosby Eribo Egor, Oshomah Ahmed Etsako Central, Ganiyu Audu Etsako West 1 and Seidu Oshiomhole Etsako West 2

The speaker however called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct by- election within 90 days in the affected constituencies.

