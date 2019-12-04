  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Edo Assembly declares 12 members-elect seats vacant
ADVERTISEMENT

Edo Assembly declares 12 members-elect seats vacant

By Usman A. Bello, Benin City Published Date
Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA)

The Edo State House of Assembly has declared vacant the seats of 12 lawmakers who failed to present themselves to the speaker of the House for inauguration into the 7th Assembly.

The House also declared vacant the seats of Uyi Ekhosuehi and Henry Okaka representing  Oredo East and Owan East respectively, who didn’t meet mandatory sitting requirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two members had not turned up for  plenary after the inauguration of the house  on  June 17.

The Speaker, Francis Okiye, while declaring the seats vacant during plenary on Wednesday said that the 12 members-elect defiantly refused to come and process the necessary documentation as part of the condition for their inauguration.

“Twelve out of the 24 members-elect who completed their screening and documentation process were inaugurated on June  17, but   two of them have refused to discharge their legislative duties.They have refused to represent their constituents in the House invariably denying their constituents  effective representation.”

He said the house is declaring the seats of the 12 members-elect vacant in accordance with  section 109 subsection 1F of the constitution.

The  12 members-elect are Vincent Uwadiae Ovia North-East 2 constituency, Ugiagbe Dumez  Ovia North-East 1, Washington Osifo Uhunmwode, Michael Ohio-Ezomo  Owan West constuencies, Victor Edoror  Esan Central, Kingsley Ugabi  Etsako East.

Others are  Chris Okaeben  Oredo West constituency, Sunday Aghedo Ovia  South-West, , Crosby Eribo  Egor,  Oshomah  Ahmed  Etsako Central,  Ganiyu  Audu  Etsako West 1 and Seidu Oshiomhole  Etsako  West 2

The speaker however called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct by- election  within 90 days  in the affected constituencies.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.