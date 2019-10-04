Edo Assembly Crisis: APC declares Edo Peoples Movement unconstitutional

ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has declared a group, Edo Peoples Movement, within the party in the state as unconstitutional as such group is not supported by the party’s constitution.

A statement Friday signed by the state chairman of the party, Anselm Ojezua, and made available to journalists warned that the party will not allow the reckless antics of selfish individuals to dictate the fortunes of the party.

He said the party will take decisive action against members who are trying to divide the party.

Ojezua explained that the party decision is aimed at preserving and protecting its integrity since the group has refused to desist from associating their nefarious activities with the state APC.

“On May 28, pursuant to a meeting of the State Working Committee of the APC in the state, we caused a disclaimer to be published regarding the formation of a group going by the name Edo Peoples Movement being organised by certain individuals, purporting same to be an offshoot of the APC,”.

According to him, the party does not have provision for groups such as the one in question and that as a result of that such a group or movement was antithetical to the unity and stability of the Party.

