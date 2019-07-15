Edo assembly confirms 6 nominees

ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo state House of Assembly has confirmed six nominees sent by the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, as commissioners.

Obaseki had on July 10 forwarded the six-man list to the House for consideration and confirmation.

The confirmation followed the recommendation of the ad-hoc committee constituted by the Speaker, Frank Okiye to screen the commissioner nominees.

Daily Trust reports that the nominees screened by the ad-hoc committee are, Damian Lawani, Joe Ikpea, Felix Akhabue, Moses Agbakor, Momoh Oise Omorogbe and Marie Edekor.

Presenting the report, the chairman of the committee and Leader of the house, Hon. Roland Asoro, said the nominees were qualified to be appointed as commissioners in the state.

The committee therefore recommended that the nominees be confirmed as commissioners in the state.

Thereafter, the leader, Roland Asoro, moved a motion to adopt the committee’s recommendation which was seconded by the deputy speaker, Yekini Idaiye.

The House therefore adopted the report of the committee and confirmed the nominees as commissioners.

Daily Trust report that 12 members out of 24 members – elect have been inaugurated.

