Edo APC Youths back Obaseki, lash Oshiomhole

The Edo youths wing of All Progressives Congress (APC) have threw their weights behind governor Godwin Obaseki in his quest to get the party’s governorship ticket come 2020.

The group said they supported former Governor Adams Oshiomhole to have a peaceful eight years in office and as such they would not allow any group or persons to stop Governor Obaseki.

Speaking with journalists Friday in Benin, the state Youth Leader of the party, Valentine Asuen

said Governor Obaseki has performed beyond expectations in all sectors of the state economy.

While dismissing the purported letter the National Working Committee of the APC relied upon to uphold the suspension of the State Chairman of the party, Anselm Ojezua, he urged the NWC to disregard the letter saying the signatories were fake as they were obtained under duress.

“Governor Obaseki has done well in the education sector, health sector, transportation, rule of law and most especially the revenue profile of the state. We are not going to abandon him,”

He said Edo is the only state now that the local government can pay salaries without waiting for money from the federation account, noting that those fighting Obaseki are those that have been feeding fat from the state revenue.

“We are with Obaseki and we will mobilise Edo APC Youths to ensure Obaseki gets the needed support. Edo can not afford to go back to the days of the locust.We will not allow them to succeed,” he said.

