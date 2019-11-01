Edo APC urges INEC to commence recall of member-elect

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ovia North East Local Government of Edo State has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to commence the process of recalling Vincent Uwadia as the elected member representing Ovia North East Constituency 2 at the State House of Assembly.

Uwadia is among the 13 members-elect who are yet to be inaugurated following the crisis rocking the party and the assembly over their inauguration on June 17.

According to the resolutions signed by the chairman, Okada East wards 2 and 25, other executive members of the party, Jester Edoseghe, Uwadia ignored the right to fair hearing when he was invited for a general meeting on October 13.

“Whereas during the said meeting the Honourable Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Monday Osaigbovo was mandated to call Vincent Uwadia on phone to remind him of the meeting, but he refused to honour the invitation.”

“Uwadia’s refusal is an expression of intolerance that contradicts the values that define the people of Ovia North East Local Government and Okada East in particular,” he said.

The party leaders, however noted that the call was in line with the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, as amended, saying that the constituents want to ensure adequate representation for all seven wards in the constituency.

