Edo APC suspends secretary

The crisis rocking the Edo state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), took a new dimension on Friday with the suspension of the state party Secretary, Mr. Lawrence Okah.

It was gathered that Okah was suspended following allegations levelled againt him by party members from his local government.

The state party Chairman Barrister Anslem Ojezua who confirmed the suspension, said it was to allow the committee set up to investigate the allegation against him from his local government.

“His suspension was to allow the committee set up to look at the complaints against him. We have not expelled him, it is not punitive, it is just a normal administrative procedure,” he said.

Recalled that recently about four local government council chairmen have been suspended as the crisis rocking the party continue unabated.

