Edo APC rejects NWC decision on Ojezua’s suspension

The Edo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the decision of the party’s National Working Committee to ratify the suspension of the state chairman, Anslem Ojezua, by a faction of the party loyal to its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

He said the National Working Committee was bias and lacked the moral justification to do so.

A statement signed by the party’s state Assistant Secretary, Ikhuenobe Anthony, he said the NWC is tainted with bias considering the speed with which it accepted the unconstitutional attempt by some misguided members of the State Working Committee under the sponsorship and supervision of the national chairman to remove the state chairman without recourse to the State Working Committee of the party.

He said the state’s Executive Committee of the party met on November 12, and passed a vote of implicit confidence on Ojezua.

“Nothing was done to authenticate the signatories to the infamous document relied on by the officers concerned.

“Having accepted the charade presented to them, they tried to shroud their shameful act in a garb of fairness by purporting to set up a fact-finding panel. This raises strong doubt whether a meeting of the NWC actually took place,” he said.

He noted that Oshiomhole is a party to the dispute, being the sponsor of Edo Peoples Movement, a splinter group he created to destabilize the party in the state.

He added: “that was the reason executive organs and leader of the party in the state passed a vote of no confidence on Oshiomhole, culminating in his suspension from the Ward level to the state.”

