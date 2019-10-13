Edo APC crisis: Oshiomhole, Obaseki loyalists alleged attack on members

ADVERTISEMENT

The crisis rocking the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2020 governorship election has assumed another dimension as supporters of the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and that of the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, alleged physical attack on their members.

While Oshiomhole’s supporters alleged that suspected thugs loyal to Governor Obaseki on Saturday evening attacked the residence of Oshiomhole in the Okoroutun area of GRA in Benin, the Chief of Staff to Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele also alleged that he was attacked by a chieftain of the APC, Tony Adun (an Oshiomole’s loyalist) at Protea Hotel on Friday while meeting with some foreign investors.

But the state’s Commissioner of Police, DanMallam Muhammed, said there was no attack on Oshiomole’s residence.

The media aide to Oshiomhole, Simon Ebegbulem, while conforming the incident, alleged that the attackers were sent by Obaseki in desperation for second term but were stopped APC youths who mobilised to the national chairman’s residence.

On his part, Obaseki’s media aide, Crusoe Osagie, described the allegation against Obaseki as false, saying there was no attack on Oshiomhole’s residence.

Meanwhile, Akerele said he went to the hotel at about 7:00pm for a meeting with some foreign investors, adding that while the meeting was on, Kabaka came and first attacked him verbally and was coming towards him when he was restrained by people around.

“And I just came from Igarra after I learnt that some unknown persons entered my room through the ceiling. I have reported the matter to the police in Igarra and when I came to Benin, I went straight to Protea where I had a meeting with some foreign investors and I was attacked there,” he narrated.

But when contacted, Adun denied the allegation, saying they went to Protea to see how Oshiomhole was faring after the attack in his house.

Oshiomhole, while addressing some youths who followed him to his house, said there was no cause for alarm as he only came to Benin to attend a ceremony and rest.

He urged the youth to ensure there is peace in the country and Edo state.

When contacted, the Police commissioner, DanMallam Muhammed, who spoke on phone, said there was no attack on Oshiomhole’s residence.

He said “the one that happened was the day before yesterday (Friday), and there was no attack on Oshiomohle’s residence.

“He (Oshiomhole) visited the Oba of Benin and we escorted him to the airport and he thanked us for the security of the state.

“And you know when His Excellency (Obaseki) visited him (Oshiomhole) during Sallah, he said some people were capitalizing on issue to make money and create problem where there was none. Nobody attacked Oshiomhole’s house; any place they attack, you will see physical evidence,” he said.

