Edo APC crisis: How Shaibu betrayed me – Oshiomhole

ADVERTISEMENT

* Shaibu is doing what Oshiomhole taught him, says CPS

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said the Edo state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, and some of his kinsmen betrayed him after helping them to grow politically.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Shaibu said he is doing what Oshiomhole’s taught him as his political godson when he was the governor of Edo state.

Addressing his supporters during a solidarity visit at Iyamho, in Etsako West local government area of Edo state, Oshiomhole expressed dismay over the crisis that rocking the party in his state.

“There is nothing I have done in life that I didn’t have to fight. But as you can see by the special grace of God, there is no fight that I was forced into that I have not prevailed because I do not go out of my way to look for trouble. I actually do my best to make peace, but if it fails, God will give me the enablement to stand and defend the truth.

“The only thing I will say today to anyone who is here, who is an agent of my son; when I talk of my son, I am talking of Philip Shaibu, who now thinks that his own political future requires that he attacks me and import thugs to disgrace me in my village,” he said.

He however urged the people to continue to embrace peace and not allow themselves to be used for the wrong reasons ‘because of money.’

Responding, Shaibu said he sees Oshiomole as his father, adding that he has not in any way betrayed Oshiomhole.

Speaking through his media aide, Musa Ebomhiana, on Tuesday, Shaibu said, what Oshiomhole’s taught Shaibu as his “political godson” is what he is doing. That there is no godfatherism in Edo state; that the people should lead the way for others to follow; that no man can determine the destiny of anybody in Edo state.

He said the above mentioned are the principles Oshiomhole taught Philip and all his followers when he was the governor of Edo state, adding that on those principles are what the deputy governor now stands for today.

“So, the issue of betrayal doesn’t arise because he is doing what his political father taught him during their political sojourn in Edo,” he said.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App