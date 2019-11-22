Edo APC crisis: Court upholds Anselm Ojezua as Edo APC chairman

ADVERTISEMENT

A Benin High Court has upheld Anselm Ojezua as the authentic Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State.

Delivering ruling Friday on the case with Suit No. B/177OS/19, Justice V.O.A. Oviawe, granted an order of interim injunction directing that “the status quo as at 10/11/19 with regards to the chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Edo State chapter, be maintained pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice praying for an order of interlocutory injunction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plaintiffs in the case are Anselm Ojezua, Kenneth Asekhomhe (Deputy Chairman, APC, Dr. Aisosa Amadasun (State Organizing Secretary, APC, Edo State Chapter (for themselves and on behalf of the State Executive Committee, APC, Edo State

The defendants are Col David Imuse (Rtd); Lawrence Okah, (for himself on behalf of the members of the purported State Working Committee and Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu (National Publicity Secretary, APC and the National Working Committee of the APC).

The applicants had sought an order of interim injunction directing that the status quo as at 10/11/19 with regards to the chairmanship Edo State chapter of APC be maintained by the parties pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction.

The Judge after hearing the submissions of the plaintiffs’ counsel led by Ken E. Mozia, granted the order.

“I have carefully considered this application, the affidavit evidence before the court and the legal submissions of the applicants, together with the authorities cited and I have come to a determination that this application of an order of interim injunction finds merit.

“In line with the authorities, and being satisfied as to the urgency of this application, the application is hereby granted as prayed. Accordingly, an order of interim injunction is hereby granted directing that the status quo be maintained pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice praying for an order of interlocutory injunction.”

The court however adjourned the case to December 5 for hearing.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App