Edo APC Crisis: Arrest Oshiomhole now, Obaseki tells IGP, DSS boss

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state on Monday demanded the immediate arrest of the national Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole by the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu and the Director General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi.

Obaseki, while speaking to journalists in Abuja through his deputy, Philip Shuaibu, said a petition to that effect would be submitted to the relevant authorities later in the day, adding that since Oshiomhole cannot go and hold an APC rally in an APC controlled state without the consent of the sitting governor.

He said, “I am in Abuja to meet with the IG. I have a petition to the IG and to the Director of DSS to the effect that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole be arrested by the Police and be arrested by the DSS for the breakdown of law and order that he has consistently perpetrated in Edo state. We banned rallies, the IG in a letter also suspended rallies. He disobeyed the orders of the state government, he disobeyed the orders of the IG and feels that he is above the law.”

Meanwhile, when contacted, Simon Ebegbulemu, the Chief Press Secretary to the APC national chairman said “ No comment” and hanged up the phone call.

