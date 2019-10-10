Edo: Abducted NRC boss’ wife regains freedom

ADVERTISEMENT

The wife of the Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mrs. Francisca Okhiria, who was kidnapped by gunmen in police uniform in Benin, Edo state has regained freedom.

She was kidnapped on September 25 and was released after spending about 13 days in the kidnappers den.

The Edo state Police Commissioner, DanMallam Mohammed, who confirmed the development said she has been reunited with her family since Wednesday night.

He said those who kidnapped the woman came from Delta state adding that they are working in collaboration with the Delta state police command to arrest the kidnappers.

“We have found out that those who kidnapped her are from Delta state; so, we are working with our command in the state to locate them,” he said.

It would be recalled that the woman was kidnapped in Benin at gun point of September 25.

It was said that the hoodlums while escaping with the victim shot a military personnel who was standing by the road side apparently, to evade arrest.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident said the gunmen trailed her from the airport and kidnapped her on the way to her house.

“It is confirmed that she was kidnapped and the police recovered the vehicle; a Land Cruiser Prado Jeep when the incident took place.

He said the Army sergeant shot by the hoodlums was with her as a security personnel.

