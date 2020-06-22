Edo 2020: South South govs, others meet over Obaseki’s re-election

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of the South South Governors Forum and governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has assured his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, of the Forum’s resolve to return him to Government House in September 2020 governorship election.

Governor Okowa, who was at the Edo State Government House on Sunday to formally congratulate and welcome Governor Obaseki into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the PDP is a great party built around the people and would always work in the interest of the people.

Governor Okowa assured that South-South Governors will throw their weight behind Obaseki in the forthcoming election in the state.

He appealed to all members of the party in Edo State to ensure they work together to deliver the party in the coming election.

“I came here today to felicitate with my brother Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, for joining us at the biggest party in Africa.

“I welcome him today because in the spirit of the old Bendel, we are united as brothers.

“I want to thank our party people in Edo State for opening their arms to welcome the Governor.

“I know that he has been doing a great job in the state with several restrictions and I know that having come to PDP where there are no restrictions, he will do more for the people,” Okowa said.

Obaseki joined PDP last week after irreconcilable power tussle with his predecessor and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, which culminated in his disqualification to recontest a second term on the platform of the APC.

He was disqualified by the screening panel of Edo governorship aspirants in Abuja over discrepancies in his academic certificates, a development which has generated political “bad blood” within the leadership and body of the APC.

Why I met with governorship aspirants – Obaseki

On his part, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki thanked Governor Okowa for the visit, assuring that he will do everything possible to ensure victory for the party in the state.

He said the PDP is a big, united party in Edo, adding that whoever emerges in the governorship primaries will get the support of the people.

“I made it a point of duty not to take the PDP membership card until I must have visited all the aspirants for Governorship in the PDP as a mark of respect for them.

“As I have come to join you, my doors are opened.

“There are lots of work to do.

“As a united house, we can go home and conquer.

“I want to thank you for welcoming me to the party.

“By the grace of God, we will return power to the people in the state,” he stated.

‘Fruitful meeting’

Addressing newsmen after the Okowa visit, Obaseki’s deputy, Philip Shaibu, described the meeting as very fruitful.

He described Obaseki as a man of integrity whose mind remained focused on bringing substantial dividends of democracy to the good people of Edo State.

He noted that the incumbent governor and his team have been doing a great job in the state with several restrictions and that having come to PDP where there are no restrictions, he will do more for the people.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Governor Phillip Shaibu; a former Governor, Lucky Igbinedion; National Vice Chairman, PDP Elder Emmanuel Ogidi; Edo State PDP Chairman, Mr Tony Aziegbeni; a former Chief of Staff to the President, Chief Mike Ogiadhome; Senator Matthew Urhoghide, Chief Tom Ikimi, a former Works Minister, Arc. Mike Onolememem, among others.

