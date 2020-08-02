Breaking News
Pilots, engineers declare indefinite strike Monday
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Edo 2020: Oshiomole seeking 3rd term under Ize-Iyamu, says Shaibu
ADVERTISEMENT

Edo 2020: Oshiomole seeking 3rd term under Ize-Iyamu, says Shaibu

By Usman A, Bello, Benin 
Adams Oshiomhole.
Deputy Governor of Edo State  Philip Shaibu, has accused former Governor and Immediate past National Chairman, of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, of covertly seeking a third term in office as the Governor through his ‘surrogate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.’
A statement signed by Shaibu’s special assistant on media Benjamin Atu, said Ize-Iyamu is merely a stooge of the former governor.
“The price that Oshiomhole will pay for projecting Ize-Iyamu is an outright rejection,” Shaibu declared,”
“We need a new kind of politics and policies that reflect the best value of our people. Politics that focuses on bringing people together to work for the common  good.
He said, “We have displayed determination to  end the culture of government that habitually failed to stimulate investment; provide massive employment  for the youth and failed to reduce poverty and hardship in the land,”.
He explained that “Edo people have a choice to choose between policies of the heart by Governor Godwin Obaseki and policies of the head as currently been propagated by enemies of the State.
Keep to your promise if elected – Otaru of Auchi tells Ize-Iyamu

The Otaru of Auchi, Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III, has urged Ize-Iyamu to keep his promises to the people if elected governor during the September 19, governorship election in Edo state.

Otaru gave the advice at the weekend when he received Ize-lyamu and his running mate, Gani Audu who were at the palace to pay homage and officially deliver copies of his SIMPLE agenda manifesto.

He said truth and justice are important values that leaders must display to bring peace and development in the state.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.