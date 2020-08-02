Edo 2020: Oshiomole seeking 3rd term under Ize-Iyamu, says Shaibu

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Governor of Edo State Philip Shaibu, has accused former Governor and Immediate past National Chairman, of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, of covertly seeking a third term in office as the Governor through his ‘surrogate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.’

A statement signed by Shaibu’s special assistant on media Benjamin Atu, said Ize-Iyamu is merely a stooge of the former governor.

“The price that Oshiomhole will pay for projecting Ize-Iyamu is an outright rejection,” Shaibu declared,”

“We need a new kind of politics and policies that reflect the best value of our people. Politics that focuses on bringing people together to work for the common good.

He said, “We have displayed determination to end the culture of government that habitually failed to stimulate investment; provide massive employment for the youth and failed to reduce poverty and hardship in the land,”.

He explained that “Edo people have a choice to choose between policies of the heart by Governor Godwin Obaseki and policies of the head as currently been propagated by enemies of the State.

Keep to your promise if elected – Otaru of Auchi tells Ize-Iyamu

The Otaru of Auchi, Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III, has urged Ize-Iyamu to keep his promises to the people if elected governor during the September 19, governorship election in Edo state. Otaru gave the advice at the weekend when he received Ize-lyamu and his running mate, Gani Audu who were at the palace to pay homage and officially deliver copies of his SIMPLE agenda manifesto. He said truth and justice are important values that leaders must display to bring peace and development in the state.

