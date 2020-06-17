Edo 2020: ‘Acting Chairman’ orders fresh screening for Obaseki, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) witnessed a new twist on Wednesday as the National Secretary of the party, Mr Victor Giadom who announced self as ‘acting national chairman’ ordered a fresh screening for party’s governorship aspirants in Edo State, including governor Godwin Obaseki who resigned his membership from the party on Tuesday.

Daily Trust reports that Giadom had while addressing newsmen at the party’s national secretariat noted that the decision to assume the leadership position of the party was based on a March 16 Federal High Court ruling that suspended Oshiomhole and ordered him to take over in acting capacity.

“I bring to your notice that on the 16th of March 2020, Hon Justice S.U. Bature in suit no FCT/HC/M/6447/2020 had ordered that, with the earlier suspension of Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomohle, I Chief. Hon Victor Giadom should act as National Chairman of our great party.

“That Order could not be immediately effected at that time because of the temporary reprieve Adams Oshiomohle got from the Court of Appeal on the same date.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of our efforts to serve you better, we are conducting a survey to hear your views about our relationship and a membership club that we plan to launch. We would like you to take a few moments and answer these few questions. Your views are essential to us and your feedback will help us serve you better.

“However, having removed the temporary reprieve yesterday by the Court of Appeal and considering the fact that we cannot allow for a vacuum, I most humbly inform you that I have assumed office as Acting National Chairman of our great party in compliance with the order of the court,” he said.

Consequently, Giadom announced that his leadership had decided to cancel the just concluded screening of the party’s gubernatorial aspirants in Edo state and asked that all aspirants, including Obaseki to appear for fresh screenings.

“As your Acting National Chairman and presiding officer in the NWC, we therefore cancel the decision of the Screening and Appeal Committees of the former Chairman of the party on the Edo primaries.

“This is in strict compliance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that forbids anyone who is interested in a cause to be a judge in that same cause.

“It is a brazen rape on the Rule of Law and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the former Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomohle to preside and select Committees in respect to the Governorship primaries in Edo State, being a key player in the crisis in that State.

“Whatever role the former Chairman was given to play in that process by the APC constitution, it cannot override the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which governs all of us.

“We therefore, ask all aspirants in the Governorship Primaries to report for fresh screening between today and tomorrow. “I call on all aspirants to remain in the All Progressives Congress as we guarantee fairness and justice to all concerned.

“The schedule and time for each aspirant shall be communicated.” He said.

Daily Trust gathered that while security operatives have surrounded the party’s national secretariat to forestall the breakdown of law and order, it is unclear who has the legitimate power to oversee the affairs of the party as the former governor of Oyo State and Deputy National Chairman, South, Abiola Ajimobi has also confirmed that he has taken over the leadership of the party in acting capacity.

“Senator Ajimobi took over the leadership of the party in line with Section 14 subsection 3 of the APC constitution that states that, “the Deputy National Chairman shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone,” a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Bolaji Tunji, read.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App