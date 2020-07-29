Edo 2020: 5 appointees who have ‘dumped’ Obaseki

ADVERTISEMENT

The resignation of Mr Patrick Iyoha as Director of Obaseki/Shaibu Movement has swelled the list of many appointees of Governor Godwin Obaseki who have parted ways with the governor ahead of the September 19 gubernatorial election in the state.

Iyoha, who was also a member of the state Waste Management Board, communicated his resignation via a letter addressed to the governor on Tuesday.

Similarly, two members, including Mr Gabriel Oiboh, Chairman, State Post Primary Education Board, also tendered their letters of resignation to the governor.

Other notable appointees of Obaseki that had resigned are:

Taiwo Akerele: He was the Chief of Staff to Governor Obaseki.

He resigned from the position in April, saying his decision to exit the administration “is based on administrative and governance grounds.”

His house was reportedly raided by the DSS two days after his resignation.

Paul Ohonbamu: He was the Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation.

He resigned from the cabinet of Obaseki barely a month after Akerele resigned.

Ohonbamu was a member of Edo State House of Assembly and one of those who stood by Oshiomhole during the time he had issues with PDP members in the state house of assembly.

Osamwonyi Atu: Described as a close ally of governor Obaseki, Atu resigned his appointment as member representing Orhionmwon in the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC) board.

While he claimed to have resigned to focus on “family issues” that needed his immediate attention, it was reported that the decision was politically motivated.

Emmanuel Odigie: Odigie was the representative of Edo Central in the State’s Oil and Gas Development Commission.

As the Chairman of Edo State Chapter of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Odigie had, in June, led Edo farmers to endorse Obaseki’s re-election.

Rilwanu Oshiomhole : He represented Edo North senatorial districts at Oil and Gas Development Commission.

Shortly after his resignation and defection to the APC, he met the candidate of the APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu where he lashed Obaseki.

He criticised Obaseki’s castigation of individuals instead of focusing on governance and policies, saying his administration had abandoned the people.

