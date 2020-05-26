EDO: ’17 COVID-19 confirmed cases gave fake addresses, yet to receive treatment’

ADVERTISEMENT

17 persons confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 in Edo State are yet to receive treatment, the state commissioner for health, Patrick Okundia reveals.

He said the government worried that the wrong addresses and phone numbers from residents during sample collection were making it difficult for contact tracers to track down confirmed cases after the release of their laboratory results.

Okundia, who stated this on Monday in Benin, urged residents to give correct and complete details so as to enable them to track them down for treatment if they happened to be positive.

“17 confirmed cases are yet to be moved for treatment due to wrong addresses, phone numbers, or lack of cooperation with surveillance/case management team,” he said.

Okundia said the state government is working with the state’s laboratory pillar to re-emphasize the importance of getting descriptive addresses and correct phone numbers.

He, however, noted that the state has so far treated and discharged 58 patients who have tested negative to the virus.

The state has also recorded seven COVID-19 related deaths out of the 191 confirmed cases spread across 14 local governments of the state, he said.

Okundia said as part of efforts to curtail the spread, the government has visited 566 rural and urban communities for Active Case Search (ACS) activities, testing 1578 residents and contact tracing 1009 others who had various degrees of contact with confirmed cases.

He noted that while 1,183 specimens collected tested negative, 1096 persons comprising 756 line-listed contacts and 340 persons of interest (POIs) have been exited, after completing the compulsory 14-day follow up.

The commissioner, however, charged residents to complement the state government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of the virus, stressing the need for citizens to present or report themselves through the Edo State COVID-19 toll-free.

