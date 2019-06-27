  1. Home
ECWA expresses concern over Kaduna religious bill

By Dickson S, Adama, Jos Published Date
Evangelical_Church_Winning_All_ECWA

The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has expressed deep concern over the religious preaching regulatory law proposed by Kaduna State Government.

The church said there was something sinister about the law which has been opposed by both Christian and Muslim bodies.

Speaking at a press conference in Jos, the Plateau State capita, the church President, Rev Stephen Panya Baba, said the religious law was also ill-motivated, obnoxious and unnecessary because of its negative implication.

He said the prohibition of the use of loud speakers for religious purposes between 11pm and 4am (in the bill), as well as the restriction of playing religious recordings to only private and designated places of worship is a well-orchestrated plan to deny Christians the right to practice their religion.

