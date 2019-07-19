Ectopic Pregnancy: Gynaecologists advise prompt medical consultation, presentation

ADVERTISEMENT

Some Gynaecologists on Friday advised women of child-bearing age to promptly seek medical consultation in treating Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) to prevent Ectopic pregnancy incidence.

The gynaecologists in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Alimosho General Hospital, Igando, Lagos, gave the advice at a forum organised for health workers and non-clinicians of the hospital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting is aimed at educating employees on new technology in medicine for exceptional medical advancement.

A Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Emeka Egere, said STD, such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, were common causes of Ectopic pregnancy.

“Most Ectopic pregnancy presentations are indicators of Sexually Transmitted Diseases, which need prompt intervention.

“Women who have chlamydia are at greater risk of an Ectopic pregnancy because of a lasting effect of the infection.

“The infection can be treated but cannot be diagnosed because it can occur without symptoms. The infection is known to cause infertility as it can lead to scarring and blockages in the Fallopian tube.

“Some other culminating factors are progestin, tube defect and even previous surgeries, which if not controlled can damage the organ, cause uterine rupture and massive hemorrhage,’’ Egere said.

The gynaecologist, however, described Ampulla as the most common location in the Fallopian tube for Ectopic pregnancies to occur.

He said that one in eighty pregnancies were Ectopic with fewer numbers of Heterotopic pregnancies.

“A Heterotopic pregnancy is a rare complication of pregnancy in which both extra-uterine (Ectopic pregnancy) and intra-uterine pregnancy occur simultaneously.

“It may also be referred to as a combined Ectopic pregnancy, multiple-sited pregnancy or coincident pregnancy,’’ Egere said.

Yinka Adegbola, a Consultant Gynaecologist, urged women to immediately report cases of Ectopic pregnancies for proper and effective management.

“The prognosis of Ectopic pregnancy is often associated with heavy risk, which victims basically present a little too late to us.

“When incidences such as abdominal pains, Amenorrhea, vagina bleeding, fainting attacks and vomiting, among others are brought in late, it makes it impossible for proper management,’’ Adegbola said.

He, therefore, urged women to sought prompt medical attention once they realise they are pregnant, for proper management and defect check.

NAN reports that about 700 health workers and non-clinicians attended the monthly forum. (NAN)

