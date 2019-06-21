ECOWAS to strengthen SON, others for regional product certification

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has agreed to strengthen the operations of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and other similar agencies in the member-states as part of the preparation for the commencement of the regional product certification.

Product certification in the region is a project under the West Africa Quality System Programme (WAQSP) of ECOWAS, designed to help consumers in the ECOWAS region to recognize safe and secure products and services that meet established standards.

At the meeting of the ECOWAS Conformity Assessment Community Committee (ECOCONF), ECOWAS representative, Yaya Niafo, said the main objective of the certification was to contribute to the regional applications to reorganize quality product in the market.

“We need to have product certification mechanism for us to have full participation in the regional and international markets. It’s not only the tool for improving the market but as tool for healthy and responsible product for our people,” Niafo said.

The West Africa Quality System Programme (WAQSP) of ECOWAS, implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), is funded to the tune of EUR 12 million by the European Union (EU).

