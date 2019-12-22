ECOWAS needs enduring security partnership to defeat terrorism – Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari says recurring attacks by terrorist groups have underscored the need to build an enduring security partnership to confront and defeat cross-border insurgency.

President Buhari made the remarks yesterday in Abuja at the 56th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority Heads of State and Government.

He stressed that terrorism remained the major threat to the peace and progress of the region.

The President said that he was shocked to receive the news of the tragedy last week in the Tilabari Region of Niger Republic, where over 33 valiant soldiers and other citizens of the country were massacred in yet another terrorist attack.

Buhari, who called for a minute silence and prayed for the departed souls in solidarity with Nigerien brothers and sisters, expressed sympathies with the families of those he described as “heroes” and the entire people of Niger Republic.

He said it was always gratifying when regional Bloc came together in the determination to advance agenda for regional integration and promote the socioeconomic development of our sub-region.

“Let me now restate Nigeria’s commitment to regional integration and stress the need to always channel our energies towards realising new strategies and initiatives, which will accelerate the attainment of our regional aspirations for sustainable peace, security, stability and inclusive economic growth. To achieve these, we must put our people at the heart of our policies,” he also said.

