  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ECOWAS needs enduring security partnership to defeat terrorism – Buhari
ADVERTISEMENT

ECOWAS needs enduring security partnership to defeat terrorism – Buhari

By Muideen Olaniyi Published Date
From left: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama; President Muhammadu Buhari; President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic and ECOWAS President, Jean Claude Brou during the 56th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the ECOWAS in Abuja yesterday Photo: NAN

President Muhammadu Buhari says recurring attacks by terrorist groups have underscored the need to build an enduring security partnership to confront and defeat cross-border insurgency.

President Buhari made the remarks yesterday in Abuja at the 56th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority Heads of State and Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that terrorism remained the major threat to the peace and progress of the region.

The President said that he was shocked to receive the news of the tragedy last week in the Tilabari Region of Niger Republic, where over 33 valiant soldiers and other citizens of the country were massacred in yet another terrorist attack.

Buhari, who called for a minute silence and prayed for the departed souls in solidarity with Nigerien brothers and sisters, expressed sympathies with the families of those he described as “heroes” and the entire people of Niger Republic.

He said it was always gratifying when regional Bloc came together in the determination to advance agenda for regional integration and promote the socioeconomic development of our sub-region.

“Let me now restate Nigeria’s commitment to regional integration and stress the need to always channel our energies towards realising new strategies and initiatives, which will accelerate the attainment of our regional aspirations for sustainable peace, security, stability and inclusive economic growth. To achieve these, we must put our people at the heart of our policies,” he also said.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.