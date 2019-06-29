Breaking News
Air Force kills terrorists, destroys hideouts at Gobara, Bakassi in Borno
ECOWAS leaders elect new chairman today

A new chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS would be elected in Abuja today.

The election is part of the activities lined up for the ongoing 55th ordinary session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, holding in Abuja.

The meeting is being held at the State House, Abuja.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari was elected as the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in Lome, Togo last year.

