ECOWAS identity card: Benin Republic begins census of nationals in Nigeria today

The Republic of Benin will today embark on a census of its nationals all over Nigeria in compliance with the ECOWAS treaty to guarantee their security in the host country.

Announcing this in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Sunday, the Deputy General Secretary of Benin Government, Cyrille Govgbedji, told journalists that the exercise will be flagged-off simultaneously in Abuja and Saki in Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State. The census exercise will last three weeks, he stated.

On the objectives of the census, Govgbedji told newsmen that “the exercise is to make sure that any Beninoise national resident in Nigeria has ECOWAS identity card to guarantee his or her stay in accordance with the existing statute.”

In addition, he said, the Beninoise government wants to use the census to find out how many of its nationals are resident outside the country to assist government in formulating socio-economic and budgetary policies. Speaking further, he said, “it is also for security in compliance with the laws of the host country to accord genuine residents permit to stay”.

The Deputy General Secretary of Benin Government explained that leadership of Beninoise cultural organisations and town unions in Nigeria have been mobilized to ensure effective sensitisation of their members and ensure that they are well captured in the exercise.

While informing Beninoise nationals in Nigeria that lots of benefits are derivable from the exercise, Govgbedji urged them to give all the necessary support to the census officials who have already arrived at their various designated centres in the 36 states of the country and the FCT.

Govgbedji, who also commended the Nigerian government for the collaboration in ensuring success of the census, said a similar exercise will take place in Gabon, Ghana, Ivory Coast, immediately they complete the one in Nigeria.

