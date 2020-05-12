ECOWAS court resumes proceedings May 13

ADVERTISEMENT

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice says it will resume its activities on Wednesday May 13 after its prolonged break occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

The court extended its break on 23 March 2020, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Nigeria, its host country.

The extension, according to a release by the court, was also in compliance with the lockdown ordered by the Federal Government of Nigeria in the country’s Lagos, Ogun States as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

However, with the gradual easing of the lockdown in the three location since May 4, the court, situated in the FCT, said it has taken appropriate measures in line with the directives of the Nigerian government to fumigate and disinfect its offices prior to resumption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

The President of the Court, Honourable Justice Edward Amoako Asante, according to the release, said other measures have been introduced for the safety of staff including mandatory wearing of facemasks, social distancing, constant hand washing and use of hand sanitizers amongst others.

In the meantime, the President said visitors will not be allowed in the court while professional visits can only be undertaken with the approval of the management of the court.

In addition, he said that meetings can only be conducted using electronic collaboration tools.

Furthermore, he said that the public, particularly lawyers will be informed on the date for the resumption of physical filing of applications.

He said that while arrangements are ongoing for the safety of lawyers and parties in the Court , they can still contact the Court through the under listed contacts info@courtecowas.org or registry@courtecowas.org

The FCT High Court had also resumed regular proceedings on Monday, following the issuance of a COVID-19 practice directory by the Chief Judge of the court, Justice Ishaq Bello.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App