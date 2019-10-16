ECOWAS assesses early warning system data collection for peace, security

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic Community of West African States on Monday met to assess the early warning system data collection and analysis tool towards peace, security and stability in ECOWAS region.

Vice President, ECOWAS Commission,, Mrs Pinda Koroma at the ECOWAS Early Warning and Response Network (ECOWARN) Ministerial Workshop in Abuja, said it was also an expression of common commitment to regional and international solidarity towards conflict and prevention and resolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, “The assessments are key ingredients for economic integration and sustainable development in West Africa.”

She said the meeting was to introduce participants to the ECOWARN data model with a view to comparing it with similar tools around the world adding that they intend to present the products generated from the database to them.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App