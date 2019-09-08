Economic overhaul will keep Nigerians in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

We all know why Nigerians keep traveling out of the country. They travel to search for greener pastures because Nigeria’s economy is in shambles. The federal government should push for economic policies that would bring about economic reform and see if Nigerians in diaspora would not run back home. An assistant lecturer should start receiving about N500,000 as basic salary; a medical doctor should start receiving about N1 million as take home. Local products should be encouraged, talents and skills should be well compensated, citizens should be entitled to payments and loans, education should be free and standard up to tertiary level, merit should count and all other sundry issues. In one fell swoop, those Nigerians doing odd jobs abroad would come back.

Ghanaians now enjoy uninterrupted power supply. Little or no potholes can be sighted in Dakar of Senegal. Who would travel to such countries and say coming back to Nigeria is the next thing to do if not under pressure? I suggest an economic overhaul to discourage Nigerians from migrating to other countries. South Africa is a sovereign state. If it says it doesn’t want Nigerians on its territory anymore, it has every right for that. But the message should not be passed across through violence. There should be dialogue between the governments of the two states. If these killings persist, it would be high time the Nigerian government dragged the South African government to the International Criminal Court and sue it for these crimes. Maybe by doing this, South Africans would turn a new leaf.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdullah Abdulganiyu

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App