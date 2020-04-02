Ecobank Transnational appoints Donkor, Monnakgotla as non-executive directors

ADVERTISEMENT

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has announced the appointments of Dr George Agyekum Nana Donkor and Mrs Zanele Monnakgotla as non-executive directors.

ETI is the parent company of Ecobank Group.

Donkor will replace Mr Bashir Mamman Ifo as the representative of ECOWAS Bank for Investment & Development (EBID) on the board of ETI.

Monnakgotla will be replacing Dr Daniel Matijila who left the board.

Dr Donkor, a lawyer, banker and marketing consultant has 25 years’ experience in senior management capacity. He has experience in different fields such as finance, strategic management, marketing, legal, compliance and administration.

Monnakgotla, on her part, has over 20 years public and private sector experience in structured finance and strategy and replaces Dr Daniel Matijila, who was on the ETI board as Chief Executive Officer of PIC.

