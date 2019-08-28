ECES commissions resource centre ahead of 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minster of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has said that she is setting up two ‘high powered’ technical committees to look into ways to support and help women in their efforts towards the next elections.

The minister said this, Wednesday, at the commissioning of an ‘Inclusive Representation Resource Centre’ by the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) at Uke community of Nasarawa State.

Tallen speaking on women participation in politics said “It is good to start early. We’ve had so many sad experiences in the past. We’ve had women who have put in their all and all and at the last minutes they were phased out.”

She said “I want to tell you that we are strategising, I am setting up two high powered technical committees to look into ways to support and to help women in their efforts towards the next elections.”

Tallen said aside from financial problems, women going into politics late has posed a challenge because “You have to decide on time, you have to identify with your community in good time. You have to be part of the process at the initial stage before you get to the level of the primaries”.

A Governance Advisor, for European Centre for Electoral Support, Dominique Weerts said the resource centre is not “exclusive” but an “inclusive”centre meant for everybody to use for training and discussions geared towards capacity building.

He said the choice of Uke community to situate the pilot centre was to target the grassroots.

He said the idea is to extend such centres across the country while adding that a positive outcome of the assessment of the pilot inclusion resource centre, would lead to implementation of such across the country.

Speaking for the Implementing Consortium, Moji Makanjuola, said that where women are involved, the whole nation is considered for inclusion because women build and develop families, communities and thereby the nation.

“Youths also need a voice in society and an outlet for their thoughts and energies to be channeled to nation building. PWDs also have the right to have a voice in legislation places – so therefore, putting up this inclusive centre where all groups of Nigerians can come to build politicking capacity and empowerment has become imperative,” she explained.

