Ebonyi: we receive not less than 3 rape cases a day – ex Commissioner

The immediate past Commissioner for Women Affairs and Child Development in Ebonyi state, Mrs. Rebecca Ogbuewu yesterday said the state was recording an average of three reported rape cases daily.

She said four minors, who were victims of defilement, were presently undergoing surgery at Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakiliki.

Ogbuewu, who has been re-nominated as commissioner, was speaking to newsmen after being screened by the law makers.

“In the area of rape, it is something terrible in this state. There is no day that I will not receive about three or four cases of rape.

“As I speak now we still have some children in the Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki and the state government is footing their bills.

“Some of them sustained injuries and are undergoing surgery in their private parts,” she added.

Mrs Ogbuewu urged parents to be mindful of the kind of friends they expose their children to, especially the females, to reduce rape cases in the state and the nation at large.

“Please I want to advise our parents to be mindful of the people they allow their children in their custody.

“Also they should make their children their friends so that those kids would be able to inform them when something wrong happens to them” she pleaded.

