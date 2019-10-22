Ebonyi to spend N500m in retraining teachers

ADVERTISEMENT

The government of Ebonyi State has said that it would spend N500m to retrain teachers in the state.

Those that would benefit from the gesture would be those in public primary and secondary schools in the state.

This was disclosed in a joint press briefing by the state commissioner for education, Prof. Onyebuchi Chima and his counterpart in charge of Information and Orientation, Barr. Uchenna Orji.

The decision was reached at the end of this week’s State Executive Council meeting.

Also, the sum of N15 million was approved by the council for the take off of the proposed gifted children school.

“Of course, you are aware that the state governor, Engr. David Umahi has declared a state of emergency in education sector.

“And today, we got the ball rolling. Today, N500 million was approved by the council for the re-training of teachers in their subject area.

“And another N15 million was approved for the take off of the gifted children schools by the state executive council,” Hon. Chima said.

