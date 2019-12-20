Ebonyi to commence payment of N30,000 minimum wage January, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Ebonyi state, Engr David Umahi said that his administration will commence the paying of the thirty thousand naira (N30,000) new minimum wage approved by the Federal Government and the Organised Labour from January 1, 2020.

Umahi disclosed this while assenting into law, the state’s 2020 budget.

He said that the government would plead with the organised labour on its inability to pay the arrears owed workers.

He however charged the members of the state board of internal revenue to boost the monthly collection.

“By January 1 2020 we shall commence the payment of the new minimum wage”

“Also, our internal generated monthly resource is very poor, 200 million that was what I received this month, so by next year we must raise it to 1 billion, and every hand must be on deck,” he said.

Umahi further noted that the state achieved 50 percent in 2019 budget.

Earlier, the speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, who witnessed the budget signing ceremony alongside other members, said that the lawmakers were impressed with the way previous budgets were been implemented in the state.

“We are impressed with this beautiful and well-articulated budget which we are optimistic will make Ebonyi work”, he added.

