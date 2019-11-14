Ebonyi seals illegal mining sites

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ebonyi State government yesterday said that it has sealed some illegal mining sites operating in remote areas of the state.

It also disclosed that it has concluded plans to install cameras on some areas of the state to check illegal movement of solid minerals.

Special Assistant to Governor Daivd Umahi on Solid Mineral Development, Edwin Onwe, made this known in Abakaliki, while briefing journalists.

Onwe alleged that solid minerals belonging to the state were being taken out of the state through Cross River, Enugu and Abia states.

He said teams have been posted to various mining sites in some parts of the state to monitor what is happening in the area.

He said “the government of Ebonyi State is frowning over illegal mining in the state. Just a few days ago, I personally posted Technical Assistants (TAs) to all the mining sites and all the borders; our borders with Abia and Enugu,

“At the quarry sites, I posted some youths who are recording what is happening there. So, at the end of every week, they feed me back.

“And in no distant time, all these leakages will stop. We also intend to put cameras in all the borders; that of Abia and Ebonyi, Enugu and Ebonyi’’, he said.

