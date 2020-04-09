Ebonyi reviews Covid-19 lockdown to allow Easter service, burials

ADVERTISEMENT

Ebonyi has reviewed its lockdown to allow churches hold services on Easter Sunday alone and Muslims attend mosque from April 12.

“With effect from Sunday 12th April, 2020, all religious worshippers shall be allowed to have their normal service every Sunday for Christians and Friday for Muslims, from 8am to 12 noon only, provided that and they must wear a face mask, including Handkerchief or Head tie.

Families will also get to bury dead relatives between April 9 and 20 but with written notification to the ministry of information and orientation, according to a review announced by the state’s commissioner for human capital development and monitoring, Uchenna Orji.

Worship centres must be provided with hand sanitisers and running water for washing of hands, and there will be no religious gatherings other than on Sundays, according to the amended measures.

Pastor or officiating Minister that fails to enforce these precautionary measures or violates these regulations shall be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with Ebonyi State Coronavirus and Other Dangerous (Infectious) Diseases and Related Matters Law No 06, 2020.

“Churches are also encouraged to provide palliatives to their worshippers,” the commissioner said.

A meeting of the state executive council approved N1 billion as palliative fund to cushion the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in the State and another N2 billion facility for small and medium scale enterprise to empower youths and women in entrepreneurship and vocational programmes.

Orji added that the council also approved the sum of N1bn for the procurement of 400,000 bags of 5kg rice and other food stuffs, and the production of 400,000 face masks as a take-off palliative measures for the vulnerable groups in the state.

