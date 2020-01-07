Breaking News
Why Buhari will not consider 3rd term – TinubuTinubu speaks on 2023 presidency, ‘third term agenda’ after visit to Buhari – VIDEO
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ebonyi records 96 fire incidents in 2019, 6 in 2020
ADVERTISEMENT

Ebonyi records 96 fire incidents in 2019, 6 in 2020

By . Published Date
FILE PHOTO

The Ebonyi Fire Service said it recorded 96 fire incidents between January and December 2019 while six other occurrences have also been recorded in January 2020.

The Director of the service, Mr Raphael Eseni made this known on Tuesday in Abakaliki, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on emergency responses during the festive periods.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Eseni, the incidents were caused by bush burning and electricity faults which destroyed property worth millions when estimated.

“We had 96 fire calls in 2019 and 6 other fire incidents between January 1 and 6, 2020,” Eseni said.

“The Fire incidents affected residential storey buildings and a church which were caused by bush fire and transformer fault.

He cautioned the general public to take safety tips seriously such as procuring fire extinguishers, clearing of bushes around their homes and avoid cooking with gas cylinders inside their kitchens because the extreme weather condition triggered fire. (NAN)

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.