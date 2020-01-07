Ebonyi records 96 fire incidents in 2019, 6 in 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ebonyi Fire Service said it recorded 96 fire incidents between January and December 2019 while six other occurrences have also been recorded in January 2020.

The Director of the service, Mr Raphael Eseni made this known on Tuesday in Abakaliki, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on emergency responses during the festive periods.

According to Eseni, the incidents were caused by bush burning and electricity faults which destroyed property worth millions when estimated.

“We had 96 fire calls in 2019 and 6 other fire incidents between January 1 and 6, 2020,” Eseni said.

“The Fire incidents affected residential storey buildings and a church which were caused by bush fire and transformer fault.

He cautioned the general public to take safety tips seriously such as procuring fire extinguishers, clearing of bushes around their homes and avoid cooking with gas cylinders inside their kitchens because the extreme weather condition triggered fire. (NAN)

