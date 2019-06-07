Ebonyi Police parades 19 suspects over kidnapping, murder, cultism

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ebonyi state police command has paraded a total of 19 suspects caught on criminal offences which took place in the state in two months.

These ranges from kidnapping, murder, armed robbery, cultism, car snatching, and unlawful possession of firearms.

The state Commissioner of Police, Awosola Awotinde disclosed these at the Command headquarters, Abakiliki while briefing journalists.

He explained that the achievement was made through operation ‘Puff Adder’ resulting in the arrest of notorious kidnappers, armed robbery and cultism.

CP Awotinde also noted that the command recovered 8 vehicles and firearms within 2 months operation ‘Puff Adder’ was launched in the state by the Inspector General of Police Mohammad Adamu.

“The success of the command came through operation ‘Puff Adder’ which was recently launched in the state by the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu in Ebonyi State.

“In all, 11 suspects were arrested for murder and cultism, 2 for Unlawfully possession of firearms, 2 for vandalizing of electricity transformer and 4 others were suspected cultists whom carried out reprisal attack which led to the death of one Ifeanyi Alegu a.k.a Bruno in Onueke, Ezza South LGA of the state.

“Also the command recovered 8 vehicles ranging from Toyota Corolla with registration number NCA 990 AA, Mercedes Benz S320 with reg. No AQ 01AAA, Toyota Avalon XLE with Reg.No. MA 08 APP, Innoson Jeep with Reg.No. NKE 719 EV, Ford Escape with Reg.no FGE 415 TN and Honda Odyssey with Reg no Enu 905 RA”, he said.

