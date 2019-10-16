Breaking News
Ebonyi partners India to establish electric cars plant

By Nabob Ogbonna, Abakiliki Published Date
Engr. David Umahi, Ebonyi state governor.
Ebonyi State government is seeking to partner with Indian government to establish an electric automobile assembling plant in the state.

This was revealed when the state Governor, Engr. David Umahi paid a visit to the Indian High Commissioner, Mr. Abhay Thakur in Abuja on Wednesday.

Speaking during the visit, Mr Umahi noted that Electric Mode Automobile was not only a technology of tomorrow but a technology that cuts cost.

He revealed that his key interest in the partnership included importation of the sample electric powered tricycles, buses, motorcycles and cars, adding that establishment of assembling plant for same will follow.

Umahi also solicited for partnership in the area of agriculture and hospital management of the new State University Teaching Hospital which is presently under construction.

He described the hospital as “a center of excellence”, noting that his interest in establishing the hospital was not for profit but for the betterment of the State and the country in general.

