Ebonyi motor park leadership tussle claims 1

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed that one of the injured persons in last week’s clash in Agubia town in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has died.

The deceased was a 26-year-old man named Chinedu Nwali.

Daily Trust learnt that the deceased died at a hospital in Enugu on Sunday from gunshot injuries he sustained in a clash between two rival groups at the motor park in the community.

At least five persons were injured and hospitalized while three houses and three cars were burnt in the clash.

The groups, it was gathered, clashed over control of one of the biggest motor parks in the community.

The injured persons were first taken to the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki(AE-FUTHA) but later transferred to an undisclosed hospital in Enugu.

It was also gathered that homes and vehicles belonging to some of the current leaders of the parks were vandalized and set ablaze by youths.

The Agubia Motor Park is the central park, where all the vehicles leaving and entering the community stop.

A source in the community told our correspondent that the clash was a fall-out of a leadership tussle in one of the major motor parks in the area.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, who confirmed the death, noted that six persons arrested over the clash have been charged to court.

“Yes, I was just told that one person died at the hospital and others arrested in connection with the clash have also been charged to court’’, she said.

Meanwhile, the member representing Ikwo/Ezza-South Federal Constituency, Chinedu Ogah, has called for calm

“This is why I am interested in empowering the youths so that they will not indulge in such criminal acts”, he said.

