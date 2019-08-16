Ebonyi launches 2019 — 2023 human capital development road-map

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ebonyi government has launched its roadmap for human capital development to cover its second tenure of 2019—2023.

Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Monitoring Uchenna Orji stated this in Abakaliki, during activities to mark his assumption of duties after being re-appointed to the position.

Orji described human capital development as a catalyst for economic development and driver of economic growth, which would be aggressively tackled in the next four years.

“We shall aggressively embark on human development through entrepreneurship and industrialisation in collaboration with the private sector for them to empower people.

“We shall closely move with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Bank of Industry (BOI), Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), World Bank, Development Partners, commercial banks, among others,” he said.

The commissioner said that the government would embark on aggressive documentation and data capturing of artisans, technicians, craftsmen, poultry, fish farmers and those involved in entrepreneurship and Micro, Small and Medium Skills Enterprises (MSMEs).

“We shall drive the 2019 budget with passion and develop strategies and implementation plans for the empowerment of 100 youths and women with also not less than N1 million each to the MSMEs. (NAN)

