Ebonyi International Airport to be completed in 2021 – Gov. Umahi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi has said the state’s proposed international airport would be completed in eighteen months.

Umahi also inaugurated a committee that will ensure smooth payment of compensation to affected farmers in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made this known at his country home in Uburu in Ohanzara local government area when stakeholders of Ezza Clan paid him a Christmas homage.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

Umahi added that tarmac of the airport will be build on one foot concrete pavement.

“Building an international airport is not an easy one. To build airport project like the one we are building in Ebonyi State takes six to eight years or even ten years but Ebonyi International Airport will be completed in Eighteen Months.

“The highest I have known of is eight inches concrete base but this one will be a one foot concrete pavement which has been guaranteed to last for more than 50 years”, he said.

The group was led by the Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App