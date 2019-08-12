Ebonyi govt warns IPOB against unlawful gathering

ADVERTISEMENT

Ebonyi state government on Monday warned members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) against organizing any unlawful activity in the state.

In a joint statement issued by Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala and the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Chief Kenneth Uhuo, the state government further warned members of the public against further participation in the activities of the IPOB.

Daily Trust recalls that members of the group had a week ago organized a protest in Abakaliki against some policies of the federal government including the suspended RUGA settlement for herdsmen.

The statement also advised parents and guardians not to allow their children and wards to engage in any unauthorized gatherings, saying security agencies have been mobilized to deal with any individual or group found to be involved in any unlawful gathering in the state.

It noted that constructive engagement with the federal government will address all grievances of the people of the state and the region.

“The attention of the general public is hereby drawn to a Federal High Court order, which proscribed the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) since September, 2017 and classified it as a terrorist organization in Nigeria.

“By that order, the IPOB has become an unlawful organization, and all its activities become criminal within the provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act of 2011.

“Any individual or group that has any genuine reason to agitate should do so through the platforms of the South East Governors Forum, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and through other legitimate means within the Nigerian federation.

“Traditional rulers and Town Union leaders should be vigilant, and not hesitate to report to security agencies every suspicious movement in their domains,” the statement read partly.

