Breaking News
JUST IN: U.S. court discharges NNPC of $2.7bn debt to ESSO
  1. Home
  2. Health
  3. Ebonyi govt suspends doctor over absence from duty
ADVERTISEMENT

Ebonyi govt suspends doctor over absence from duty

By Nabob Ogbonna, Abakaliki Published Date

The Ebonyi state government has suspended indefinitely a resident doctor, Dr. Abia Anthony, who was serving at the Ezzamgbo General Hospital in Ohankwu local government area of the state.

The suspension of Dr. Anthony, a Chief Optometrist at the hospital, was announced by the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezurike, when he paid an unscheduled visit to the hospital on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioner said the Optometrist was suspended following his continual absence from duty.

He however warned health workers serving at the hospital and others in the state to remain committed to duty.

“And any one of you who refuses to do his or her job as required shall face similar punishment. Therefore, I urged all of the health workers working in the state government’s health establishment to be committed, take the campaign of repositioning the health sector of the state very serious.

“But if you don’t, the state government would have no other option but to suspend such a person without pay.

“On this note, Dr. Abia Anthony having been found wanting on duty consistently, shall proceed on indefinite suspension without salaries”, he said.

However, our reporter learnt that the suspension came at a time when there are alleged shortage of manpower, equipment, drugs and insecurity at the hospital.

Daily Trust gathered that the said Dr. Anthony had previously gone on suspension without pay for similar offence.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.