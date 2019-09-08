Ebonyi govt suspends doctor over absence from duty

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ebonyi state government has suspended indefinitely a resident doctor, Dr. Abia Anthony, who was serving at the Ezzamgbo General Hospital in Ohankwu local government area of the state.

The suspension of Dr. Anthony, a Chief Optometrist at the hospital, was announced by the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezurike, when he paid an unscheduled visit to the hospital on Saturday.

The commissioner said the Optometrist was suspended following his continual absence from duty.

He however warned health workers serving at the hospital and others in the state to remain committed to duty.

“And any one of you who refuses to do his or her job as required shall face similar punishment. Therefore, I urged all of the health workers working in the state government’s health establishment to be committed, take the campaign of repositioning the health sector of the state very serious.

“But if you don’t, the state government would have no other option but to suspend such a person without pay.

“On this note, Dr. Abia Anthony having been found wanting on duty consistently, shall proceed on indefinite suspension without salaries”, he said.

However, our reporter learnt that the suspension came at a time when there are alleged shortage of manpower, equipment, drugs and insecurity at the hospital.

Daily Trust gathered that the said Dr. Anthony had previously gone on suspension without pay for similar offence.

