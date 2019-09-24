Ebonyi governor sacks CPS

ADVERTISEMENT

Ebonyi state governor, Engr. David Umahi, has sacked his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Emma Uzor.

Uzor was appointed in 2017 after the governor sacked Emma Anya from the post.

He was directed to handover all government properties in his possession to the governor’s Principal Secretary, Hon. Clement Nweke.

Uzor’s sack which was made known on Tuesday was pinned on misrepresentation of the governor’s view during the recent South East meeting on the federal government’s livestock project.

Daily Trust gathered that the sack letter was made available to journalists and some stakeholders through social media.

“I just directed the termination of the appointment of my Chief Press Secretary for misrepresenting me and South East governors on National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) programme of which I had issued press statement on behalf of NEC after our last NEC meeting.

“My former CPS was never authorised to talk to the press on the matter. His position is different from mine and that of the South East governors.

“His statement is so embarrassing and regrettable. He is to hand over to my Principal Secretary (PS) immediately while I wish him well”, Governor Umahi stated.

