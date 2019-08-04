Ebonyi governor petitions South Africa diplomat over murder of Nigerian

ADVERTISEMENT

* seeks FG’s intervention

The chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum and governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has petitioned the South Africa High Commissioner to Nigeria, requesting for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the gruesome murder of a Nigerian named Benjamin Simeon in Johannesburg.

Late Mr. Simeon, aged 43 years, was a native of Okposi in Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi State.

He was allegedly shot by yet-to-be identified gunmen on the 3rd of August, 2019 at Verona Street in Johannesburg, South Africa while on wheel doing his business as a cop (taxi driver), a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, noted.

The petition was also copied to the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, and sought for the federal government’s intervention in the matter.

“The heinous murder of Mr. Benjamin Simeon on the 3rd of August, 2019 at Verona Street in Johannesburg, South Africa, is uncalled for.

“Having condemned it, we therefore, need the South African government to undertake requisite thoroughness and transparency to ensure that justice is served to the Nigerian government, Ebonyi State and the family of the deceased.

“I therefore, ask that the federal government should compel the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the gruesome murder of a Nigerian by name Benjamin Simeon.

“Loss of a highly talented and law abiding citizen of Nigeria who was going about his legitimate business in South Africa aptly challenges us all to call on the reserves of our cherished African brotherhood”, the statement read partly.

