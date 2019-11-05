Ebonyi CJ grants bail to 10 inmates

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Judge of Ebonyi State, Justice Anslem Nwaigwe, yesterday granted bail to 10 inmates remanded in the Correctional Service, Abakiliki.

Daily Trust observed that 118 cases were brought in the open court out of which 24 were treated.

The exercise took place at the premises of the Correctional Service, formally known as Abakiliki Prisons.

Two females, Miss Victoria Joseph and Amarachi Ofoba were among those that were granted bail while Kosisochukwu Nwozor, a minor was discharged by the court.

The duo (Miss Victoria Joseph and Amarachi Ofoba) who are 20 and 22 years old respectively, had spent 11 months in the facility.

They were accused of breaking into a house where they stole female underwears.

