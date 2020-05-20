Ebonyi bars almajiri entry, orders against cattle at Govt House

ADVERTISEMENT

In renewed efforts to curb spread of coronavirus, Ebonyi governor has directed no almajiri should be allowed into the state nor cattle near the Government House.

He said that the directive which was adopted by his government was aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus in the state.

According to him the decision was reached during the state security council meeting held on Wednesday.

He said that allowing people to travel under the present condition of COVID-19 was unacceptable.

He maintained that this is the time for everyone to remain in his or her state of residence until the pandemic has been properly put to an end.

“We will not be afraid to say that there will not be almajirai in Ebonyi state and the Northern Governors I commend them, they said go to your state of origin. We have to as a people to begin to tell ourselves the truth.

Umahi also directed serving Chief security officers in the state not to allow any cattle onto the new government house or its environs.

“I have directed with the Chief security officer to meet with the security people. Please I don’t want to see any cow within the premises of the centenary city.

“How can I be struggling with cows to come into government house. Please, in the entire centenary city, I don’t want to see any cow.

“Not just government house, anywhere that is called centenary city; international market, the mall. This is insulting.

“So, security people should do meeting with the cattle rearers whether it is Hausa cows or Igbo cows because I can also see some Igbo cows and I don’t want to see it again.

“Anyone we see, Attorney General, you move to court to get order of the court to auction it. So, we will not see that again, we will not allow that again”

