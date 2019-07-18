Ebonyi: 50 persons escape death as popular hotel collapses

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 40 persons have escaped death at a hotel popularly known as Metro View in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital following the collapse of a section of the building.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident happened on Wednesday night at about 9pm but no life was lost but properties were destroyed.

A member of the hotel management, Chief Austine Orji, who spoke to journalists on behalf of the Company said they had noticed a crack in some sections of the building some days ago.

Chief Orji added that the company had initiated concrete reinforcement to save the building before it collapsed on Wednesday.

Our correspondent gathered that 10 rooms affected were occupied by visitors at the time of the collapse and they were evacuated before the incident.

However, Chief Ejem Okoro, Special Assistant (SA) to Governor David Umahi on Capital Territory, said the Hotel would remain sealed pending investigation by the government.

As at the time of this filing report no visitors or staff of the hotel were seen in the area.

