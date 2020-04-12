Easter: Sanwo-Olu urge Christians to emulate virtues of humility, perseverance

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated Christians in the State on the commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, urging them to emulate His virtues of humility, perseverance and compassion.

The Governor in his Easter message urged Christian faithful in the State to continue to live in peace and harmony with believers of other faiths in the state.

According to him, good neighbourliness, selflessness and patience were among the several lessons taught and exemplified by Jesus Christ.

He reminded Lagosians that the events leading to the death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ were epochal in the annals of Christianity and humanity while he enjoined citizens to reflect on how best to positively impact the lives of friends, colleagues, neighbours and family members.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“This period offers us an opportunity to rethink our relationships as individuals, as communities and as a nation. The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ typified love, affection and tolerance. It also marked the end of evil and the beginning of good deeds,” he said.

With the coronavirus pandemic threatening to bring the entire world to its knees, Sanwo-Olu said the occasion of the resurrection of Jesus Christ should be a veritable avenue for all to show more love, kindness and care for one another.

He urged citizens to join hands with the government in the fight against what he described as the common enemy. “We must brace up and be ready to confront this scourge with uncommon resolve and dedication. We must not be deterred by the speed at which it is spreading, rather we must work harder to eradicate the pandemic and all that it stands for. As a government, we will do everything within our powers to rid the State of this unwanted guest.”

The Governor commended Lagosians for their steadfastness, resilience and cooperation with his administration since his assumption of office; assuring them of his administration’s commitment to good governance and people-oriented programmes.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App