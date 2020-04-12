Easter: Church donates ambulance to Rivers govt for coronavirus fight

ADVERTISEMENT

The Omega Power Ministries (OPM) has donated a brand new life support ambulance to the Rivers State government to assist in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

General Overseer of OPM, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, said on Sunday that the ambulance was received on behalf of the governor by the Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike.

Chinyere said that the gesture shown was in appreciation of the relentless efforts put in by Gov. Nyesom Wike and other health workers in the fight against the deadly virus in the state.

“By the grace of God, Omega Power Ministries decided to support the state government because we have seen the great fight of the governor against COVID-19.

“We appreciate his efforts and decided to support the state with this ambulance in case there is an emergency somewhere.

“We acquired ambulances for our free hospital in Port Harcourt and decided to donate one to the state government because the fight against coronavirus is a fight for everybody.

“As we are praying against its spread, we should also be seen giving support.

“The donation which shall be permanent with the Rivers State government is part of the Church’s commitment towards assisting the masses in this trial period,” Chinyere said.

According to him, OPM will not relent in its effort to support the government in whatever measures within its reach to fight the pandemic that can sweep the earth of its inhabitants.

The General Overseer, who operates a free Specialist Hospital in Rivers State, said the ambulance donated to the state was acquired from the tithes and offerings of Church members.

