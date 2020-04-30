Easing COVID-19 restrictions: FG reopens offices Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

Banks, construction, manufacturing coys, others cleared for operation

CBN resumes dollar sales for SMEs, school fees

Airlines remain suspended, schools closed

Full economic activities in 6 weeks

Dispatches 50 trucks of grains to Kano

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 yesterday gave the green light for federal government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to resume work from Monday, May 4.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of PTF, Boss Mustapha, said this in Abuja at the 22nd joint national briefing of the committee.

He, however, said the category of workers that would resume work would be based on specific grade levels.

Mustapha added that the banking, construction and manufacturing sectors as well as food processing companies would be allowed to open from Monday.

He said banks would be allowed to open from 8 am to 2 pm daily, while observing the new restrictions put in place by the government.

The SGF however said airline operations for commercial purposes remained suspended.

How PTF arrived at easing the lockdown

Boss Mustapha said they arrived at the decision to ease the lockdown following the national broadcast of Mr. President.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday announced adjustments to the measures taken as part of the efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Part of the new measures include gradual easing of the restriction on movement in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun states from May 4, and imposition of night curfew across the country among others.

According to Mustapha, “In line with Mr. President’s directive in paragraphs 38-41 of his broadcast, the PTF has developed sector specific guidelines. The gradual reopening of the economy will span a total of 6 weeks broken into 3 tranches of 2 weeks each.

“This phased strategy is designed to reduce the pains of socio-economic disruptions while strengthening our public health response, which would ultimately reduce the recovery of our economy and provide succour to the poor and vulnerable.

“To underscore the collaborative efforts with sub-national levels of government (states), they are encouraged to provide leadership in engaging relevant associations responsible for various sectors, e.g market associations and transport unions for orderly and effective implementation.

“Similarly, I want to emphasise the need for the security agencies to strictly enforce these new measures that have been put in place.

“Following the pronouncement of the President, it has become necessary to provide initial clarifications for Nigerians on some of the new measures such as the overnight curfew, inter-state travels and related matters. Specific details will be provided shortly by the national coordinator.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the following clarifications, are provided: The overnight curfew is applicable nationwide from 8.00pm to 06.00am daily, effective Monday, 4th of May, 2020; inter-state travels are banned except for the movement of goods, agro-products, petroleum products, essential services, etc such as directed by Mr. President,” he said.

Shedding more light on how they intend to implement the opening up of the economy, the National Coordinator of the PTF on COVID-19, Dr. Aliyu Sani said temperature test, respiratory hygiene and restriction of gathering of not more than 20 persons will be introduced.

Sani said the task force would be engaging with state governments to have a common approach to the opening of offices. He said: “For government offices, staff will be allowed to resume from the 4 of May but it will be based on specific grade levels and specific days so that we can reduce the amount of congestion that we might have in our government offices and we will be discussing further with state governments to make sure that we have a common approach to this.

“Banks will be allowed to open but there will be restriction in the opening hours to between 8am to 2pm and together with all the other preventive measures I have already mentioned.

“In addition to this, from the point of agriculture and rural development, companies involved in food processing can commence operation.

“In construction sites, critical road will be allowed but waivers will be provided by state governments to enable movement.

“For the manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries, we will encourage shift work and limiting staff to only 30 to 50 per cent to maintain social distancing and pharmacy shops may remain open overnight.”

Task force allows neighbourhood markets, schools to remain closed

The coordinator said that restrictions on social gatherings remain suspended pending review of the new measures put in place by the government, adding that restaurants and schools would remain closed in the meantime.

He said that neighbourhood markets were allowed to operate during the relaxed lockdown.

“Neighbourhood markets will continue to open with the same standard and restrictions that we have applied in the past as well as supermarkets and retail stores.

“Restaurants will not be opened to the public but will be allowed to engage in-home delivery of food.

“Schools will remain closed until further evaluation. Schools are encouraged to continue with e-learning and virtual teaching.

“Social activities such as the use of recreational parks, communal sports, concert, social parties and movie theatres will be suspended until further review.

65+ citizens urged to remain indoors

Also yesterday, the PTF coordinator urged people above 65 years old and with mobility challenge to avoid co-mingling with the general public so that they protect themselves from catching COVID-19.

“There will be general pieces of advice, for instance, discouraging persons above the age of 65 and those with mobility challenge from co-mingling with the general public so that they protect themselves from catching COVID -19 because they are the ones that are most likely to develop severe illness.

“We will be providing additional details and hopefully the implementation guidelines and the protocols will follow over the next day or two to allow businesses and offices to prepare for these changes,” he added.

What MDAs must do before resumption

The PTF on COVID-19 also yesterday advised government agencies to take certain measures ahead of resumption on May 4.

“The Management of various offices, premises and businesses that will be gradually re-opened are mandated to ensure that the following preparatory steps are taken:

Fumigation and decontamination, Arrangement made for physical distancing; Provision of hand sanitisers and hand washing facilities; Application of the policy on mandatory use of face masks; Provision of thermometers for temperature checks; Consideration must be given to persons living with disabilities while making all these arrangements; Increased communication with staff on COVID-19 and measures put in place; and Any other measure that may be peculiar for the organisations and/or sector.

PTF’s mission in Kano so far

Earlier at the briefing, Boss Mustapha said the public health experts sent to Kano State had already commenced their work by evaluating the situation.

“In furtherance of tackling the situation in Kano, the technical team of public health experts sent by the PTF has begun the evaluation of the situation in the state, working in collaboration with the state’s team.

“I am pleased to also inform you that the operationalisation of the laboratories in Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and Bayero University Kano, will considerably improve our response to the pandemic in Kano State.

“Additionally, fifty trucks of assorted grains have been sent to Kano and due for delivery within the next 48 hours”, he said.

He also revealed plans to encourage local research into possible answers to tackling the pandemic in the country, both medically and pharmaceutically.

CBN resumes dollar sales for SMEs, school fees

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has resumed provision of foreign exchange to all commercial banks for onward sales to parents wishing to pay school fees and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The CBN Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Isaac Okorafor made this known in a statement in Abuja yesterday.

Okorafor explained that the development was due to the gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown in the country and across the globe.

He said this step would also help owners of SMEs to make essential imports needed to revamp economic activities across the country.

“In particular, the CBN is resuming the provision of over 100 million dollars per week for both categories.

“The bank has also made complete arrangements to resume foreign exchange sales to the Bureau de Change segment of the market for business travels, personal travels and other designated retail uses, as soon as international flights resume.

“With these actions, the CBN wishes to reiterate that it is adequately meeting the needs of all legitimate users, and our continued capacity to do so should not be in doubt.

“There is therefore, no need for panic by any end-user that could necessitate recourse to illegitimate sources and spike in foreign exchange rates.

“In view of this, the bank has ramped up its surveillance of the foreign exchange market for speculators, smugglers and other illegal users and will take decisive actions against anyone or institutions involved in such nefarious activities,” he warned.

